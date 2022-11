Veteran who helped bring down Colorado Springs nightclub shooter speaks out as community mourns Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance were killed when a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ+ club Saturday in Colorado Springs. Janet Shamlian joins "CBS News Mornings" from Colorado Springs with comments from veteran Richard Fierro, who helped subdue the shooter, and how the community is reacting to the deadly attack.