Clash at Minnesota House likely to head to court

The 2025 legislative session is off to a bumpy and bitter start at the Minnesota House. Democrats didn't show up on Tuesday amidst a power dispute. As Caroline Cummings explains, this capitol clash is likely headed to court.
