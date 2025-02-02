Watch CBS News

Be on the lookout for these tax scams

Tax time is officially here, and it's also time for scammers to take advantage of hardworking taxpayers. A.J. Kohn from MidwestOne Bank has advice about common scams to look out for and how to keep your money safe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.