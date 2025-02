As prices of cocoa rise, a Minnesota business works on cheaper alternative Chocolate is by far the most popular Valentine's Day treat, but it's getting more difficult though to find sweet deals for your sweetheart. Prices are up nearly 20% because the cost of cocoa has more than doubled in the past year. Some say it's time to find a "chocolate alternative." As Erin Hassanzadeh reports in this special "Climate Watch" story, the search has ties to a Minnesota business.