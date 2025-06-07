Watch CBS News

Art, food and fun: all you can expect from the Edina Art Fair

A celebration of art and community since the 1960's, the Edina Art Fair returns this weekend at 50th and France in Edina. WCCO's Adam Duxter gives us a preview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.