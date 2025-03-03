Watch CBS News

“Anora” nearly sweeps 97th Academy Awards

Sean Baker’s "Anora" was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday night, sweeping all but one of the top categories. Movie fans were also treated to a show that honored the city of Los Angeles in the wake of devastating wildfires.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.