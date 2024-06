Adoptees share what life-changing Minnesota bill unsealing birth records means to them (part 2) Starting July 1, a new law will make Minnesota only the 15th state to allow adoptees full access to their original birth certificate. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with 82-year-old Mary Jo Lindeberg, an adoptee who believes this law will finally allow her to connect with family. Murphy also spoke with Pat Glisky, a birth mother who welcomes the new law.