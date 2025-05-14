A Minnesota school district is already seeing results after overhauled reading instruction standards Half of Minnesota students can't read at grade level, according to statewide test scores. Two years ago, the Legislature took that as a lesson and overhauled the standards of how kids are taught to read. In St. Paul Public Schools, teachers and administrators who began transitioning literacy instruction during the pandemic before lawmakers mandated the change say they are already seeing results, providing a glimpse into how the state is poised to the page on lagging test scores in the years to come.