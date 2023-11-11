Watch CBS News

4 things to do today: Nov. 11, 2023

Be dazzled by the Great Dubois in Glenwood; feast on cheese and chocolate at Saint Croix Vineyards; honor veterans and activity-duty military members at the National Eagle Center; and head to northeast Minneapolis for an Art Attack!
