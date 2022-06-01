Adam Duxter

CBS

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

A 2018 graduate from the University of Missouri (M-I-Z!), Adam got his start in television working for CBS in Madison, Wis. While in Wisconsin, he married his college sweetheart, who worked against him at a competing news station in town. A new opportunity for his wife brought the two to Minnesota in October 2021.

After joining the WCCO team in December 2021, Adam has worked to immerse himself in all of the things that make the Twin Cities so special. He enjoys exploring the trails of Bloomington and volunteering with middle school and high school students at River Valley Church. Adam and his wife Caroline currently call the city of Bloomington home.

When not working, Adam enjoys cheering on Detroit sports teams like the Tigers and Lions, exploring coffee shops and spending time with friends.

Request Adam To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: Dec. 2021

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Alma Mater: University of Missouri

FAVORITES

Music: Foo Fighters

Movie: Christmas Vacation

TV Show: The Office

Book: Too many to choose

Food: Thai

Local Restaurant: Young Joni

Hidden MN Gem: Mugshots Coffee

Sport/Exercise: Running

Historical Figure: Jesus

Famous Minnesotan: Mitch Hedberg

Quote: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" – Wayne Gretzky (Michael Scott)

Word: Audacious

Vacation Spot: Kauai

Holiday: Fourth of July

Planet: Saturn

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose