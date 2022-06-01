Adam Duxter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
A 2018 graduate from the University of Missouri (M-I-Z!), Adam got his start in television working for CBS in Madison, Wis. While in Wisconsin, he married his college sweetheart, who worked against him at a competing news station in town. A new opportunity for his wife brought the two to Minnesota in October 2021.
After joining the WCCO team in December 2021, Adam has worked to immerse himself in all of the things that make the Twin Cities so special. He enjoys exploring the trails of Bloomington and volunteering with middle school and high school students at River Valley Church. Adam and his wife Caroline currently call the city of Bloomington home.
When not working, Adam enjoys cheering on Detroit sports teams like the Tigers and Lions, exploring coffee shops and spending time with friends.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: Dec. 2021
Hometown: Canton, Michigan
Alma Mater: University of Missouri
FAVORITES
Music: Foo Fighters
Movie: Christmas Vacation
TV Show: The Office
Book: Too many to choose
Food: Thai
Local Restaurant: Young Joni
Hidden MN Gem: Mugshots Coffee
Sport/Exercise: Running
Historical Figure: Jesus
Famous Minnesotan: Mitch Hedberg
Quote: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" – Wayne Gretzky (Michael Scott)
Word: Audacious
Vacation Spot: Kauai
Holiday: Fourth of July
Planet: Saturn
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning
East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Goose
