'Salt Cure' restaurant fund launches to support Twin Cities eateries

A new, online fundraiser now aims to support Twin Cities restaurants financially impacted during Operation Metro Surge.

Titled 'The Salt Cure', the new fund launched Friday — and aims to support as many restaurants as it can, dishing out needs-based grants to applying eateries.

For food journalist Stephanie March, who worked to launch the fund, the help couldn't come soon enough.

"It's been devastating, quite honestly," March said. "I don't even think our own people know what's going on."

March says Operation Metro Surge has led many restaurants to drive employees to and from work. Others have had staff taken by federal agents. Others are struggling with a lack of patrons, during an already quiet month in the service industry.

"There's a lot of fear. Our city is draped in fear and anger and concern," March said. "What I've heard from some very significant restaurateurs in the Twin Cities is that they are all probably one to two payrolls from either laying off their staff or shutting down completely."

The fund, run through the Minneapolis Foundation, will have no end date, March says. Applicants will be screened and approved based on needs. March says her hope is for the community to rally around the restaurant scene.

"It's kind of on us to continue to invest in our community and continue the richness," March said. "We've been awarded for our restaurant scene. We have to keep it going."