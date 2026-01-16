Twin Cities organization launches fund to support immigrant churches

A Twin Cities nonprofit has launched a new initiative to support immigrant churches as federal activity continues in Minnesota.

Transform Minnesota, a regional network of evangelical churches, this week launched One Fund, a singular fundraising effort to help provide immigrant churches with groceries and emergency support.

"We've spent a lot of time historically talking and thinking about immigrants, connecting with immigrant churches," said Transform Minnesota President and CEO Carl Nelson. "I've never seen anything like this before."

Nelson says the organization has committed an initial pledge of $65,000 to the fund, but hopes many will donate to offer support.

He says attendance at immigrant-led churches has dropped, in some cases, by 75%, while other churches have dropped in-person services entirely.

"We're made to connect with each other, as humans. We are made to live and be in community. When people can't gather at churches and worship, their souls began to worship and dry up," Nelson said. "The fears they have, the needs they have for friendship and community, that's just taken away from them."

He says that while many have varying opinions about federal operations, he feels the need to step in and help in any way he can.

"No matter what people think about ICE and immigration enforcement, the thing we can do is step up in mercy and help the families that are hurting as a result of that," Nelson said.