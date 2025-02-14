Driver hits house, flees scene in Zumbrota; none hurt, police say

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — A driver in a truck struck a house in southern Minnesota early Thursday morning, then fled before authorities arrived, police said.

The crash happened in Zumbrota at Mill and West Fifth streets around 2:40 a.m., according to the city's police department. While the home was damaged, no one inside was hurt and it is still livable.

Zumbrota Police Department

Police are asking residents and businesses on West Fifth with surveillance cameras to check for any footage of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 651-385-3155.

Zumbrota is about 24 miles north of Rochester in southeastern Minnesota.