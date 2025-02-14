Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Driver hits house, flees scene in Zumbrota; none hurt, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man flees after driving truck into house
Minnesota man flees after driving truck into house 00:18

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — A driver in a truck struck a house in southern Minnesota early Thursday morning, then fled before authorities arrived, police said.

The crash happened in Zumbrota at Mill and West Fifth streets around 2:40 a.m., according to the city's police department. While the home was damaged, no one inside was hurt and it is still livable.

50ef28de-dd2d-41a3-af22-5ad19ed77361.png
Zumbrota Police Department

Police are asking residents and businesses on West Fifth with surveillance cameras to check for any footage of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 651-385-3155.

Zumbrota is about 24 miles north of Rochester in southeastern Minnesota.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.