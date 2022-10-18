Watch CBS News
Zebra mussels confirmed in Fish Lake near Maple Grove

By WCCO Staff

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Invasive zebra mussels have been found in another Twin Cities lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say one male mussel was first discovered on a settlement sampler on the lake's southern edge.

A subsequent three-hour dive and search of the lake led to the discovery of 30 more mussels.

Click here for more information on stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota.

RELATED: DNR initiative encourages boaters to help prevent spread of zebra muscles

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:15 PM

