Zebra mussels confirmed in Fish Lake near Maple Grove

DNR launches new initiative to slow spread of invasive species

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Invasive zebra mussels have been found in another Twin Cities lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say one male mussel was first discovered on a settlement sampler on the lake's southern edge.

Kilian Fichou/AFP/Getty Images

A subsequent three-hour dive and search of the lake led to the discovery of 30 more mussels.

Click here for more information on stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota.

