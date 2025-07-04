Youth found unresponsive after Alexandria UTV accident, sheriff says

Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines

A boy is fighting for his life after an UTV rollover accident early Friday morning in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was notified just after 12:30 a.m. of the crash on Geneva Road near County Road 20.

A 911 caller said they found the UTV on its side with the unresponsive victim still buckled in. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.

The boy was first rushed to Alomere Hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was "airlifted to a trauma center," the sheriff says.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim is believed to have been speeding when he lost control on northbound Geneva Road. The UTV then "rolled over multiple times."

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating, and hasn't released the boy's identity, exact age and current condition.