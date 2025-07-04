Watch CBS News
Youth found unresponsive after Alexandria UTV accident, sheriff says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

A boy is fighting for his life after an UTV rollover accident early Friday morning in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was notified just after 12:30 a.m. of the crash on Geneva Road near County Road 20.

A 911 caller said they found the UTV on its side with the unresponsive victim still buckled in. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.

The boy was first rushed to Alomere Hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was "airlifted to a trauma center," the sheriff says.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim is believed to have been speeding when he lost control on northbound Geneva Road. The UTV then "rolled over multiple times."

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating, and hasn't released the boy's identity, exact age and current condition.

Stephen Swanson

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

