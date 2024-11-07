Men of Gen Z backed Donald Trump, fueling his political comeback, polls say

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — One critical group that helped president-elect Donald Trump complete his unprecedented political comeback: young men.

"This was an election about the economy" said Carleton College professor Dr. Ryan Dawkins.

Currently, the men of "Gen Z" are leaning towards former President Trump, according to polls. In Northfield, Chris Flemming is the President of St. Olaf College Republicans and says he sees that first hand.

"We've seen a lot more men joining the organization lately" Flemming told WCCO. "The Trump campaign did a great job reaching out to Gen Z men, the group that I'm a part of. I think Barron Trump had some good calls going on the Joe Rogan podcast, going on Theo Von."

Across the street at Carleton College, Dawkins said he thinks they targeted that demographic by design.

"A significant piece of this campaign has been built around this 'boys versus girls' narrative" Dawkins added. "Trump did better among pretty much every demographic in the country."

He also says a growing education gap could've contributed too. And that young men in particular are struggling because women are outpacing men in higher ed at an alarmingly high rate.

"Breaking into the middle class is becoming increasingly difficult" he said.

"I do know that there's a problem with low information voters" said Carleton student Lauren Back.

"The issue is, is there's a real affordability crisis and everyone in Gen Z is facing it" said Carleton student Patrick Assali.