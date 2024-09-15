Southwestern Minnesota standoff ends after exchange of gunfire, authorities say

CLARKFIELD, Minn. — Authorities in southwestern Minnesota shot a man to end an hourslong standoff early Sunday morning.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a welfare check on a man in Clarkfield around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. A short time later, deputies were told the man had left the city and was in a farm field with a rifle.

As deputies were evacuating people from a residence next to the farm field, the man allegedly pointed his rifle at them before fleeing into another residence.

Authorities then set up a perimeter around the house while deputies tried to contact the man.

Around 6:17 a.m., the man left the house and reportedly shot at authorities. A SWAT team member returned fire, striking the man in the leg, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office says the team rendered aid to the man and he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he is in stable condition.

No other people were injured in the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.