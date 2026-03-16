Xcel Energy wants to raise natural gas rates in Minnesota. Customers can weigh in.

Xcel Energy wants to increase rates for 492,000 natural gas customers in Minnesota.

The energy company said on average, customers would see an 8.7% increase, or $7.11 added to their bill each month, if the proposal is approved.

An Xcel Energy spokesperson said the increases would support safety improvements at natural gas peaking plants in Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights and Maplewood. The additional funds would fund technology updates and improvements to distribution infrastructure.

"We're committed to upgrading and strengthening our infrastructure to maintain reliable, affordable service while taking steps to operate the cleanest natural gas delivery system possible," the spokesperson wrote.

For some customers in Maplewood, the latest proposal is frustrating. Rob Mason said he does what he can to winterize his home, hoping to limit natural gas use.

"We have an energy-saving ductless mini split to help with reducing our natural gas through using the boiler, but still, it's a massive increase," said Mason.

He called the latest rate hike part of a pattern. Customer Dave Gottwalt said the increases have felt steeper in recent years.

"I'd like to see some other ways [Xcel] can deal with the cost, find other ways to keep it down," Gottwalt said.

The utility company filed for natural gas rate hikes in both 2021 and 2023, with the current filing coming last year.

The most recent filing is still under consideration by the Minnesota Public Utility Commission. While the PUC reviews the request, a temporary increase was approved and went into effect on Jan. 1. The utility company said the temporary rate adds about $5.84 to a customer's monthly bill. If the official rates approved by the PUC are less than the temporary rate, Xcel will issue a refund. Lower rates have been approved in the past.

Customers can weigh in on the proposal during public hearings in April and May at the following times and locations:

Monday, April 27, 1:30 p.m. — Washington County Heritage Center, Stillwater

Tuesday, April 28, 1:30 p.m. — virtual (Webex)

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m. — Wyoming Area Library, Wyoming

Wednesday, April 29, 1:30 p.m. — Great River Regional Library, St. Cloud

Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. — Winona State University, Winona

Tuesday, May 5, 1:30 p.m. — Ramsey County Library, Roseville

Tuesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. — virtual (Webex)

Wednesday, May 6, 6:00 p.m. — Robert Trail Library, Rosemount

The PUC said comments can also be sent in by email or by mail to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

This natural gas proposal is separate from a rate increase Xcel is seeking for electricity. The state agency is still considering that case, with an order expected later this year.