Police in Wyoming, Minnesota, say driver fell asleep before deadly head-on crash

By Stephen Swanson

WYOMING, Minn. — Two people were killed last week in a head-on crash north of the Twin Cities after police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Wyoming police say the crash happened Friday morning on Pioneer Road, between Comfort and Green lakes.

A 63-year-old Lindstrom man fell asleep while driving an SUV. He then crossed the center line and crashed into a minivan, driven by a 61-year-old Chisago City woman.

A passenger in each vehicle died in the crash: a 62-year-old Lindstrom woman and a 76-year-old Chisago City man. Police say the Chisago City man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers survived. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released.

"Our condolences go out to the families that lost loved ones in this tragic crash," said Chief Neil Bauer. "These incidents are difficult for everyone involved and we appreciate the exceptional work that everyone did last Friday to provide the best care possible for our community members."

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. Police say they are still working to determine whether criminal charges are necessary.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 1:17 PM CDT

