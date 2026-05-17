Charges allege Minnesota man tried to kill his wife so she would not have to live off reduced Social Security benefits

A 72-year-old Minnesota man allegedly told police he tried to kill his wife so she would not have to "deal with" living off significantly reduced Social Security benefits.

Charges say an Amazon delivery driver called 911 on Monday, reporting that a husband was attacking his wife with a hammer in Wyoming. When deputies arrived, they found the Amazon driver inside the house with the victim in the living area.

The delivery driver explained to deputies he had been dropping off a package when he heard yelling, saw the victim with blood on her hands and a man with a hammer, according to the criminal complaint. He went inside the house and instructed the man to drop the hammer. The man gave the hammer to the worker, who then set it down on a table.

A police officer noted the victim had two "large bloody indents that were consistent with being struck by a hammer several times," charges say. The victim told police her husband had hit her in the head with a hammer twice and that she had kicked him in the crotch to try to get him off of her.

Authorities arrested the woman's husband, who told investigators he is the general manager of a business that has been having financial issues recently and was close to a "crisis point." He stated that because of the money issue, his wife would "potentially be living off of significantly reduced Social Security benefits and [he] did not want [her] to have to deal with that," according to the complaint.

He allegedly admitted that he began to plan to kill his wife some days prior. He intended to knock her unconscious before killing her.

The man is now facing one count each of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.