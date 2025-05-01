Family seeks accountability after Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashed into brothers

A Minnesota family wants answers and accountability after a state trooper crashed into a teenager last month.

Blayke Mostad, 17, is going on his fourth week in the hospital with severe spine and brain injuries.

"We've been living an absolute nightmare that no family should have to go through," said Baylie Lesnick, Mostad's sister.

Blayke and Braxton Mostad, and one of their friends, were in a crash on Highway 10 in Clear Lake with a wrong-way driver.

Lesnick says they were ok, and when they got out to check on the other driver, she says a responding state trooper crashed into Blayke Mostad and one of the vehicles.

"They were stopped in the east lanes as I was coming up," the trooper says in dispatch audio.

Lesnick says her family is slowly getting more information about Mostad's prognosis.

"The last six days he's been more alert," she said. "We are getting a smile here and there."

Lesnick says they haven't heard from the State Patrol since the crash.

"We'd like some accountability," she said. "We'd like maybe an apology. We'd like something. We'd like acknowledgement. I just don't understand how you can be so unaware that you hit a kid."

The trooper is currently on paid administrative leave while the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office investigates the crash.

The most recent update from investigators says the trooper was "unable to avoid a collision."

"Blayke should be going to prom, and this month is graduation, and he should be walking for graduation, but instead they'll have to deliver his diploma to his hospital bed," Lesnick said.

Once the investigation is finished, the county attorney will review the case for possible criminal charges.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family.