Woman shot during altercation in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police said an altercation ended in gunfire in north Minneapolis Tuesday night, leaving a woman injured.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue North, the Minneapolis Police Department said, and learned a victim had left the scene.
Shortly after that, a woman showed up to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Police said no one has been arrested. The shooting is being investigated.
