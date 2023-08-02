Woman shot during altercation in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police said an altercation ended in gunfire in north Minneapolis Tuesday night, leaving a woman injured.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue North, the Minneapolis Police Department said, and learned a victim had left the scene.

Shortly after that, a woman showed up to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police said no one has been arrested. The shooting is being investigated.