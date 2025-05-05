Watch CBS News
Woman sentenced in fatal Minneapolis deli shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A woman who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis deli that she said was in self-defense has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Misti Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December, and a judge gave her a 100-month sentence on Monday.

Nelson shot and killed 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson at Mr. Santana on University Avenue Southeast on Dec. 30, 2023.

Nelson was at the deli where her sister worked when a fight broke out. According to charges, Nelson and her sister tried to break up the fight and got caught in the middle. Nelson was pushed out the door and fired a shot into the scrum, then fired again when Johnson exited the building, a criminal complaint said. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators said Nelson had a valid permit to carry the gun, and she told police she aimed for Johnson's torso, as she was taught in a permit to carry class. She also told police she was hit in the face during the fight and was afraid her sister would get hurt.

Nelson expressed remorse at her sentencing, but also said he "feared for my sister's life ... and made a bad decision."

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

