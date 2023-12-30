Man shot, killed in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of University Avenue Southeast. They arrived around 3:45 a.m. to find a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe a physical altercation led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.