Man shot, killed in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of University Avenue Southeast. They arrived around 3:45 a.m. to find a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police believe a physical altercation led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.