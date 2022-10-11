Watch CBS News
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.

A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.

The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."

The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

