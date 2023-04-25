Watch CBS News
Woman hit, killed by garbage truck in Stillwater, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Police in Stillwater say a woman was hit and killed by a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the 900 block of Willard Street West around 7:45 a.m. the Stillwater Police Department said. 

Authorities found a woman dead at the scene, apparently hit by a Waste Management Company garbage truck.

WMC has officials at the scene, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

WCCO Staff
First published on April 25, 2023 / 10:40 AM

