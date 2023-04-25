Woman hit, killed by garbage truck in Stillwater, police say

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Police in Stillwater say a woman was hit and killed by a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the 900 block of Willard Street West around 7:45 a.m. the Stillwater Police Department said.

Authorities found a woman dead at the scene, apparently hit by a Waste Management Company garbage truck.

WMC has officials at the scene, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The woman has not been publicly identified.