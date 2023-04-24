Police: Man struck and killed by school bus in Minneapolis

Man struck and killed by school bus in Minneapolis

Man struck and killed by school bus in Minneapolis

Man struck and killed by school bus in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they are investigating after a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a small school bus Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of 28th Street East and Cedar Avenue South.

MORE NEWS: 13-year-old Chisago Co. boy who died in ATV rollover was experienced rider, mom says

The preliminary investigation has so far determined the victim, an adult male, was walking west on 28th Street when he was struck by a motorist in a school bus who was turning from eastbound 28th Street to Cedar Avenue. The victim was found by officers deceased under the bus.

The school bus driver, a man, and an 8-year-old boy who was his passenger were uninjured in the collision.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.