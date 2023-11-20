Woman finds 87-year-old Minneapolis H.S. class ring. Now she needs your help returning it.

BENTON, Wis. — A western Wisconsin woman is on a mission to find the owner of a nearly 90-year-old class ring. Danette Brink says the ring appears to belong to a woman who graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis.

"It's still in pretty good shape, but I don't know how many years it sat there in the dirt," Danette Brink said.

Brink is known as a problem solver, but the problem of finding the rightful owner of a 1936 class ring has yet to be solved.

"My son was doing some landscaping in his backyard and with turning up the dirt, this was uncovered," Brink said.

The sunlight hit the ring just right that day, and it caught her eye. She took it from her son's home on the 4700 block of Clinton Avenue in Minneapolis, to her home in Benton, Wisconsin. That's where she began her investigation.

"It's engraved on the inside with the initials 'JP,'" Brink said. "We think it was Edison High School that was located on 22nd Ave in Minneapolis at that time."

Which means the owner could now be more than 100 years old. After talking with the City of Minneapolis and Hennepin County librarians, Brink learned there were three Edison women with the initials "JP," back in 1936. But from there, things have stalled.

Coincidentally, this isn't Brink's first rodeo when it comes to reuniting a lost class ring with its original owner. In fact, she's a bit of a class ring whisperer. Seven years ago she came across another lost ring, and was able to reunite it with a Wisconsin family.

"I knew the family and they were tickled to get that ring back," Brink said.

She's hoping for a similar result with her latest investigation. With Thanksgiving days away, she's convinced a family would be thankful to have mom or grandma's class ring returned.

"It has been a fun thing for me just to be able, or to try to, get it back to the rightful owner. It's just a good thing," Brink said.

Brink thinks the ring may belong to a woman named Janey Pilkey-Loggerstrom. She's hoping to talk with someone from her family, but again, there were three women with the "JP" initials at Edison back then.