Woman, 29, dies while in police custody in Bloomington jail

A 29-year-old woman is dead after police in Bloomington, Minnesota, found her unresponsive in a cell at the city's jail early Friday, officials said.

Staff at the law enforcement facility found the woman unresponsive in a one-person cell around 2:08 a.m. while conducting routine safety checks. She died at the scene after the staff members, paramedics and personnel with the Bloomington Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, according to police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the woman's identity and determine the cause and manner of her death at a later time, officials said.

According to police, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office will conduct an independent review of the incident.