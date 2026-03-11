Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in St. Paul Wednesday night

St. Paul police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police officers say the incident happened just around 8:15 p.m. near White Bear Avenue North and Maryland Avenue East. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman lying in the intersection.

Medics arrived on scene and took the woman to a local hospital. She is currently in critical condition, according to officials.

Police say the woman was walking when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officials.