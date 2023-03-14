Woman charged with fatally stabbing 55-year-old boyfriend after argument

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 51-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend of 10 years after the two got into an argument Saturday evening.

Charging documents say police found 55-year-old Pierre Glass on the ground outside his pickup truck around 7:20 p.m. He said his girlfriend, Jacquelyn Vann, had stabbed him. Glass was taken to the hospital, but he died a few hours later.

Vann's 26-year-old son confirmed Glass and his mother had been in a relationship. He said they "bickered," but had never seen them be violent towards one another.

That day, Glass had texted Vann's son around 6:30 p.m. to say his mother had been drunk. He said she "slapped me, so I slapped her back." Vann's son got home around 9:30 p.m. and asked his mother what happened. She said she didn't remember because they had been drinking, charges say. Around 11 p.m., Vann was woken up by his mother who told him "P is dead."

When police later arrived at Vann's home, officers saw blood droplets on the ground, documents say.

In a post-Miranda interview, Vann said she'd gotten into an argument with Glass, who pushed her head into a radiator. She said she then grabbed something and swung at him, hitting him. Vann said she didn't know she had stabbed him, charges state.

Investigators then spoke with Vann's brother, who had recorded a telephone call they'd had shortly after Glass' death. According to the complaint, he asked if the confrontation had gotten physical, to which Vann responded "we was tussling . . . he banged me up on the radiator and I had . . . a rock in my hand. And he pushed me down."

Later, the brother asked "So are you saying that you are a battered woman, and you finally killed your oppressor?"

Vann then replied "No, no, I'm not a battered woman. We got into it. We got into it, and we never fought like this before," the criminal complaint says.

Vann is charged with second-degree murder without intent. If she's convicted, she could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.