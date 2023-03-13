Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman arrested in St. Paul stabbing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in St. Paul Saturday night.

It happened in the Summit-University neighborhood just after 7 p.m., when officers were called to the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on the report of a man who was assaulted.

When they got there, they found the man sitting next to his vehicle with an apparent stab wound to his chest.  He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Investigators later located the crime scene at a home on the 700 block of Dayton Avenue. A 51-year-old woman has since been taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. 

This is the sixth homicide of the year in St. Paul. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

