Man dead, woman arrested in St. Paul stabbing
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in St. Paul Saturday night.
It happened in the Summit-University neighborhood just after 7 p.m., when officers were called to the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on the report of a man who was assaulted.
When they got there, they found the man sitting next to his vehicle with an apparent stab wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators later located the crime scene at a home on the 700 block of Dayton Avenue. A 51-year-old woman has since been taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder.
This is the sixth homicide of the year in St. Paul.
