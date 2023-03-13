Man dead, woman arrested in St. Paul stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in St. Paul Saturday night.

It happened in the Summit-University neighborhood just after 7 p.m., when officers were called to the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on the report of a man who was assaulted.

When they got there, they found the man sitting next to his vehicle with an apparent stab wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators later located the crime scene at a home on the 700 block of Dayton Avenue. A 51-year-old woman has since been taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder.

This is the sixth homicide of the year in St. Paul.