Woman arrested after Minneapolis police respond to report of a baby not breathing

A woman is in custody on suspected drug offenses after police were called to a Minneapolis home during the overnight hours Saturday for a baby who wasn't breathing.

According to Minneapolis police, the call came in just after 1 a.m. The caller said a baby wasn't breathing at a home on the 1600 block of First Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found an 8-month-old child who wasn't responsive. The baby was then brought to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance. As of this writing, the infant's condition hasn't been released.

Although a forensics team and investigators were brought to the home due to a potential fentanyl exposure, the reason for the baby's medical emergency hasn't been determined.

No details about the woman who was arrested have been provided at this time.