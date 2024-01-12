Woman, 75, dies in two-car collision in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. — A 75-year-old woman died of her injuries after a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Donna Steffensmeier was the passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox driving west on County Road 20 in Brown County. Around 2:30 p.m., the Chevy collided with another car, which was driving north on 140th Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old driver of the Chevy was flown by air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the other car was treated at the scene for injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says no alcohol or drug use appears to be involved in the crash. The incident is under investigation.