Woman, 18, pleads guilty to violent carjacking of Minneapolis business owner

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old Richfield woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a violent carjacking of a metro business owner.

On Wednesday, Dajana Sykes entered a guilty plea to one felony count of simple robbery in connection to the May 2 incident in Minneapolis.

Sykes, along with a 14- and 15-year-old girl, approached a woman as she was leaving her business on the 800 block of 48th Street East around 9:45 p.m., according to details outlined in the criminal complaint. They then pulled the woman to the ground, kicked her and took her purse, authorities allege, then stole her car using the keys from her purse. Her iPhone, wallet and credit cards were also in the purse.

Police found the stolen vehicle later that evening and tried to pull the driver over. The driver fled, and after a chase, jumped from the moving vehicle, according to the complaint. Two passengers - one of whom authorities identified as Sykes - also tried to run from the car. All three were caught and arrested.

The victim identified all three suspects at the scene of their arrests, the complaint states.

Sykes' sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025. The maximum sentence for simple robbery is 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.