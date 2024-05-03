Woman, 2 teen girls arrested in violent Minneapolis carjacking of business owner

MINNEAPOLIS — Officers arrested a woman and two teenage girls Thursday night in connection to a violent Minneapolis carjacking.

Police say a woman reported being "punched and kicked" by the three suspects while she was closing up her business.

The trio then stole her vehicle, leading to a brief police chase that ended with arrests near Clinton Avenue and East 45th Street in the Regina neighborhood.

Police say the suspects — ages 18, 16 and 14 — "have a significant history of violent criminal activity" and are connected to at least 20 crimes in the past four years, including stolen property, car theft and aggravated robbery.

"We will continue to arrest those who commit these crimes and seek accountability no matter the age of the offender or the number of times they've been arrested in the past," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

According to the City of Minneapolis' Crime Dashboard, there have been 10 reported carjackings across the city in the past 28 days.

The city has had 76 reported carjackings so far this year, which is down more than 20% from the same time last year.