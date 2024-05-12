Woman, 18, charged in violent Minneapolis carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS — One of three people arrested after a violent Minneapolis carjacking earlier this month has been charged.

Dajana Sykes, 18, is charged with one count of simple robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Three people approached a woman as she was leaving her business on the 800 block of 48th Street East around 9:45 p.m. on May 2, the complaint said.

They pulled the woman to the ground, kicked her and took her purse, authorities allege, then stole her car using the keys from her purse. Her iPhone, wallet and credit cards were also in the purse.

Police found the stolen vehicle later that evening and tried to pull the driver over. The driver fled, and after a chase, jumped from the moving vehicle, according to the complaint. Two passengers — one of whom authorities identified as Sykes — also tried to run from the car. All three were caught and arrested.

The victim identified all three suspects at the scene of their arrests, the complaint states.

Sykes is no longer in custody, but a warrant is out for her arrest. The other two people arrested are both teenage girls.