Wolves officially announce trade for Rudy Gobert

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves made their blockbuster trade for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert official on Wednesday.

The team said it sent Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first round picks to Utah. The teams will also swap first round picks in 2026.

The 30-year-old, 7-foot-1 Gobert has played his entire career with the Jazz, earning All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year honors three times each. He was also named to the All-Defensive First Team six straight years (2017-2022), and has made All-NBA four times.

Rudy Gobert Getty Images

Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game.

The Wolves gave up a haul for Gobert, including one of their 2022 first round picks (Kessler) and Beverley, who was the emotional core of the team's unexpected playoff run this past season.

After extending Karl-Anthony Towns last week, the Wolves now have two centers on $200+ million dollar contracts.

The Wolves were expected to introduce Gobert at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.