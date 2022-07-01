Report: Star center Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Star center Rudy Gobert is heading to the Timberwolves after a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, according to a report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Minnesota is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Walker Kessler along with four first-round picks to the Jazz in return for the 30-year-old All-Star.

Minnesota is sending its unprotected 2023, 2025, and 2027 picks and top-5 protected 2029 pick to the Jazz.

Gobert, who stands at 7 feet tall, is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this past season.

This deal will partner him up with the Timberwolves' own All-Star, Karl-Anthony Towns.