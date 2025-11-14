Four new wolves arrive at Minnesota Zoo

A new wolf pack has arrived at the Minnesota Zoo.

The four young gray wolves moved into their newly renovated habitat on Tuesday.

The siblings — Flint, Fenrir, Lumi and Hati — were rehomed from a private facility earlier this year.

Flint is named for the Gunflint Trail in northern Minnesota and is the largest of his siblings, according to zoo officials. His older brother Fenrir carries a name from Norse mythology and loves to play.

Lumi is Finnish for "snow," and is described as calm and patient. Hati, who also carries a name from Norse mythology, is energetic and noisy.

The wolves are roughly 6 months old, and though they're resembling adults, they have unmistakably juvenile behavior, zoo officials say. They often spend their time exploring, chasing and tumbling around their habitat.

Before the wolves arrived, the zoo's horticulture team helped revive their habitat, filling dens that were dug by the retired senior pack.

According to Zookeeper Adam Keniger, the best time to visit is on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. It's when the county tests the warning sirens, and the wolves often howl in response.