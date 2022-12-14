With voting nearly over, Justin Jefferson still 2nd in Pro Bowl voting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a lock for the Pro Bowl, but if he wants to be named the league's most popular player, time is running out.

The fan voting period ends Thursday, and according to the NFL, Jefferson is second in the league with 172,612 votes. That's about 2,000 behind the league leader, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jefferson is the only NFC player in the top five.

Good news for Jefferson, though: According to the Vikings, Pro Bowl votes will count double on Wednesday and Thursday. Fans can vote online or on Twitter.

Jefferson had led the league in votes for the first two weeks of the contest. As of last week, the Vikings had more votes than any other team. The NFL did not release team voting numbers this week.

This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."