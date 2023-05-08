With allergy seasons lengthening, are you suffering just allergies or is it sinusitis?

Is it seasonal allergies or is it sinusitis?

MINNEAPOLIS -- They are late this year, but trees are blooming. That means a later start to seasonal allergies, which are usually something many can nip in the bud.

If you're a sufferer you've probably noticed a change in the last week. But your allergy sometimes could be a sign of something worse -- sinusitis.

"I had a lot of kids last week up at the high school who looked miserable. Asking for passes to the nurse's office because they ran out of allergy medication," Katie Decrans, of West St. Paul, said.

For many Minnesotans and Wisconsinites, over-the-counter medicines and home remedies aren't enough

"Feels like a constant cold," St. Paul's Ari Geerdes said.

Approximately 15% of people report having chronic sinusitis.

"Some people try to just tough it out but I don't think it's a good idea. Especially because if you have chronic allergies it's going to affect your ability to breathe through the nose. Imagine if you cannot breathe through your nose at night. That can affect your whole health," Dr. Pramod Kelkar said.

Functional endoscopic sinus surgery is one way to treat serious sinus conditions. Over 250,000 Americans get the procedure each year. After numbing your nose an endoscope is inserted. Tools are used alongside it to remove bone, diseased tissue, or even polyps that might be blocking your sinuses.

"That will open up the sinus area so that those sinuses will start draining normally so that the fluid will not get accumulated in the sinus area and will not harbor infection," Kelkar said.

Sinus surgery provides relief but it doesn't solve the underlying problem.

"If you have allergies in addition to sinusitis, you need to be able to address both issues simultaneously," Kelkar said.

Allergy shots often go hand-in-hand with surgery. Due in part to climate change, research shows that, compared to 1990, pollen seasons start 20 days earlier, are 10 days longer and have 21% more pollen.

If there's more pollen and you're not feeling well, you won't spend as much time outdoors. And in Minnesota and Wisconsin, following our endless winters, we tend to want to be outside as much as possible.

In some cases, the diagnosis might be wrong, which means the treatment is wrong. It's always good to get another look or a second opinion.