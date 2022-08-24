With 1 day to go, DNR stocks fish pond at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The countdown is on for the Minnesota State Fair. Before all the visitors arrive on Thursday, the vendors and fair organizers are busy finishing up all those final touches.
One of the preparations taking place Tuesday is at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources building, where staff had to stock the fish pond.
There are around three dozen species of fish in the pond, including muskies, sturgeons and paddlefish.
It's all about education at the DNR building, and there will be plenty of representatives there to answer fishing, hunting and outdoor activity questions.
"It's just exposing Minnesotans or out-state folks to our tremendous resources and all the cool living creatures living in our waters," DNR east metro area fisheries supervisor TJ DeBates said.
Fun fact: The live fish exhibit began in 1905, using aquariums purchased from the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis.
