It's not too late to apply for State Fair jobs

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

FAIRGROUNDS, Minn. -- Even though The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just days away, there are plenty of jobs still available. The State Fair says there are still 270 open positions as of Tuesday morning. Some vendors are also looking for workers.

At The Lunch Box at the fairgrounds, Lexa Hatlestad said they decided to open a week before the fair. That way, they can work out any issues ahead of time and also attract last-minute hires.

"It can be kind of difficult to get the word out, like 'hey this small business in the fairgrounds is hiring,' because when they apply through the fair it's not directed to us, that's separate from them," Hatlestad explained.

The family-owned business since 1962 hired its final employees for the fair on Monday.

"I do think of it as a unique experience. It's short-term, so if you find out you absolutely hate the food industry it's only 12 days," she said.

Besides vendors, the State Fair hires about 2,700 employees each summer. Despite the 270 vacancies, organizers said they've fulfilled 90% of their hiring goal. Jobs in sanitation and parking and park & ride attendants are still available. Candidates must be 16 years old to apply.

"A lot of my friends have worked here in the past and it's so close," Ruhiyyih Wartchow said.

She can't wait for the fair, where she landed her first job ever at Blue Moon.

"I wanted to do something this summer to keep myself busy, but I'm also getting paid to keep myself busy so that's a plus," she said.

There is still time to apply and work at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Click here to visit the fair's website to learn more.

