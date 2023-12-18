Watch CBS News
Wisconsin residents urged to check property tax bills for credits

MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin's Department of Revenue is letting folks there know to check their property tax bill for a possible credit. 

Officials say a lottery and gaming credit should be on there. The credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes that are due for this year.

To get the credit you must file an application with the county treasurer where the property is located.

Only one primary residence can be claimed.

You can click here for application forms.

