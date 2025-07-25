Western Wisconsin man, 82, facing charges in alleged sexual assault of at least 5 children

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man has been charged with 11 counts in the alleged sexual assault of at least five children, according to court records.

Robert Karstensen, 82, is charged with three counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, two counts of exposing genitals, public area or intimate parts to a child and one count of exposing a child to harmful material.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says the alleged assaults happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

Investigators say Karstensen "may have victimized additional individuals through connections" at the Chetek River Campground in Barron County between 1994 and 1998.

Anyone who believes they're a victim is asked to call Detective Jason Olson at 715-637-6747.

Karstensen's bond has been set at $1 million, court records show. He's set to be arraigned on Sept. 4.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.