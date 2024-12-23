Wisconsin Gov. Evers finally appoints new DNR secretary after year-long search

Still time to wrap up holiday shopping, and more headlines

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has finally picked a new leader for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The governor announced Monday that he has appointed Karyn Hyun as the agency's secretary. Hyun has worked as chief of staff of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration since 2021. She worked as the National Audubon Society's director of water and coastal policy before becoming vice president of coastal conservation in 2018. She also served as deputy assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks at the Department of the Interior in 2015.

The secretary position has been vacant since Adam Payne quit in early November 2023 after just 10 months on the job. Asked in an email Monday why the search took so long, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback responded by saying "we can refer you to the governor's many previous comments." She did not elaborate.

Evers said in January 2024 that the Senate Republicans have made it harder to find a new secretary.

Republican lawmakers for years have treated the DNR with disdain, criticizing the agency for being too draconian in regulating pollution, buying too much land for preservation and delivering anemic deer hunts in the state's northern forests.

Tension has been running especially high between the GOP and the agency since Evers first took office in 2019.

Fred Prehn, a member of the DNR's policy board appointed by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker refused to vacate his seat for more than a year after his term ended in May 2021, maintaining a 4-3 majority on the board for Republican appointees.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to reject four of Evers' five appointees to the board in October 2023. Four Evers appointees currently serving on the board have yet to get a confirmation vote.

"It makes it more difficult just to hire a DNR secretary," Evers told Wisconsin Public Radio then. "We'll get somebody. We'll get a good person. But to have that hanging over their head, and then having decisions being made by that person based upon 'Am I going to be hired, approved by the Senate?' That's just wrong."

Brian Radday, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, didn't immediately respond to an email Monday inquiring about the chances of the Senate confirming Hyun.

Gubernatorial appointees in Wisconsin can serve without affirmative confirmation votes until the Senate formally votes to reject their appointments.