Employee injured in Wisconsin stadium explosion settles suit for $22M

A worker burned in a 2022 explosion during renovation work on the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has settled his lawsuit against the project's general contractor for $22 million, his attorney says.

The settlement in Jeremy Rose's lawsuit against JP Cullen & Sons was reached 10 days before the civil trial was scheduled to begin last month in Dane County, attorney Daniel Rottier said Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.Rose was working for Maly Roofing, a subcontractor of JP Cullen & Sons, on April 13, 2022, when a Cullen foreman used a flame torch to dry an area of the floor of an enclosed mechanical room beneath the football stadium as Rose and another Maly worker were applying a flammable material to the floor.

Camp Randall Stadium Morry Gash / AP

The torch sparked an explosion, and Rose was burned over 70% of his body when he tried to run from the room but stumbled, spilling primer on himself, according to court documents. He has since undergone surgeries and required extensive medical care.

Rottier said Cullen failed to follow industry safety standards by not requiring that a "hot work" permit be obtained before using the open flame torch. To get a permit, an inspection is required by a supervisor who would look for hazards.

"For over 50 years the construction industry and insurance companies have recommended the use of hot work permits to increase worker safety," Rottier said in a statement. "There is a cost in human life and dollars in taking shortcuts when it comes to protecting workers."

As part of the settlement, Cullen did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Cullen Co-President Jeannie Cullen Schultz said in a statement that while the company will not discuss the agreement, "We will say that our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of everyone on our projects."