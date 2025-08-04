Watch CBS News
Wisconsin bear with jar stuck on head freed, relocated and released

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A bear seen wandering around northern Wisconsin with a jar on its head has been freed.

Northern News Now reports a resident spotted the bear Sunday morning near Cable, Wisconsin, and called the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Department staff responded and tranquilized the bear before cutting off the jar.

5d0d968a-3967-425f-aa1a-19e0b1719d30.jpg
U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the bear was relocated and released in the woods.

The Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, Wisconsin, said the bear had the jar on its head for more than a week. 

ffc2ef8e-e570-49ca-b7b7-7c6f8fd29660.jpg
U.S. Department of Agriculture
WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

