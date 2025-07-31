Watch CBS News
Bear wandering around northern Wisconsin with jar stuck on its head

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Wildlife lovers in northern Wisconsin are on the lookout for a bear in need of a helping hand.

The Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, Wisconsin, says a bear has been wandering around with a jar on its head for eight days.

It's been seen several times, and the association is warning people not to approach it.

Cam and Matt Johnson, who were traveling to Barnes, spotted the bear shortly before noon on Thursday on Route 27 south of Lake Road. They said it was moving sluggishly.

bear-with-jar-3.jpg
Cam and Matt Johnson

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they're keeping an eye out for the bear. 

