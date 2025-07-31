Bear wandering around northern Wisconsin with jar stuck on its head

Bear wandering around Wisconsin with jar stuck on its head

Wildlife lovers in northern Wisconsin are on the lookout for a bear in need of a helping hand.

The Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, Wisconsin, says a bear has been wandering around with a jar on its head for eight days.

It's been seen several times, and the association is warning people not to approach it.

Cam and Matt Johnson, who were traveling to Barnes, spotted the bear shortly before noon on Thursday on Route 27 south of Lake Road. They said it was moving sluggishly.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they're keeping an eye out for the bear.